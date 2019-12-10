Quantcast

TEDCO plans to accept applications for investments by new year

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 10, 2019

The Maryland Technology Development Corporation plans to have implemented new regulations required by an oversight law so it can begin accepting applications for new investments by Jan. 1, TEDCO's acting director told a Senate committee Tuesday. After a critical legislative audit released in February, lawmakers required a host of changes at the agency. TEDCO had held ...

