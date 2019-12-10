Quantcast

Truist names Farno Md. region president

By: Daily Record Staff December 10, 2019

Truist Financial Corporation, the result of the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks, named Greg Farno president of its Maryland region, one of 24 regional presidents announced Tuesday. Each regional president’s team is comprised of experienced financial professionals dedicated to serving the company’s diverse mix of clients, including business banking, commercial banking, middle market banking, not-for-profit/government ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo