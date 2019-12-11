Quantcast

Earth Networks acquired by private equity firm

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2019

Earth Networks Inc., a weather data company based in Germantown, has been acquired by Union Park Capital and will become part of its environmental monitoring and analysis platform.

