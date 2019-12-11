Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals, Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2019

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure; Habeas corpus: A petitioner who was on unsupervised probation and living in Michigan was not eligible to seek habeas corpus relief in Maryland because he was not committed, detained, confined, or restrained in Maryland as required by the plain language of the applicable state statute. Sabisch v. Moyer et al. ...

