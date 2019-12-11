Quantcast

Lobbyist for attorney general used office postage for holiday cards

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 11, 2019

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Brian Frosh said use of official postage by one employee who mailed personal holiday cards is being reviewed.

