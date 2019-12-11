Quantcast

Md.’s medical cannabis regulators struggle to escape ‘punching bag’ stage

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 11, 2019

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission found itself in a Catch-22 situation last December. A year after the state made its first legal medical marijuana sales, lawmakers and community leaders in some areas of the state were up in arms over how the industry was advertising its services and wares. Road signs and billboards were just the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo