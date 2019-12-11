Quantcast

North Carolina man admits to Maryland money bag murder

By: Daily Record Staff December 11, 2019

A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to a federal murder charge in the 2002 shooting of a worker at a Maryland business, a federal prosecutor said.

