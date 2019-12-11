Quantcast

Baltimore judge hurt by metal pitcher allegedly thrown by defendant

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 11, 2019

A Baltimore man sentenced to decades in prison in a sexual assault case is facing additional charges for allegedly throwing an object at the sentencing judge's head Wednesday morning. Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard sentenced Travis Burroughs, 36, to life in prison with all but 70 years suspended on sodomy and false imprisonment charges. “Once the judge ...

