Good idea for Disney World, bad idea for Maryland

By: Commentary: Carol Park December 12, 2019

From Maglev to Hyperloop, Maryland's political leaders like to claim that the next transportation innovation will magically solve all of the state's mobility problems. As a way to cut down congestion on Interstate 270 between the Shady Grove Metro Station and Frederick, Maryland, is currently evaluating an elevated monorail proposal by a developer from Montgomery County, ...

