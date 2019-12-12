Quantcast

CARRINGTON STURGIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- First-degree murder Appellant Carrington Sturgis was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, possession of an illegal firearm, and conspiracy to wear and carry a handgun in the open. ...

