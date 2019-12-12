Quantcast

Global Medical REIT plans to raise $78M in stock sale

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019

A Bethesda real estate investment trust that focuses on the health care industry has a plan to raise $78 million, before subtracting discounts, commissions and expenses.

