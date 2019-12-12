Kira E. Zuber | Goodell DeVries

Kira E. Zuber joined Goodell DeVries as an associate in the firm’s medical malpractice group.

Before joining Goodell DeVries, she was an associate at a Maryland litigation firm and defended a variety of insurance claims, including medical malpractice, premises liability, professional liability and automobile torts.

A cum laude graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, Zuber participated in the Innocence Project Clinic, investigating claims of wrongful conviction. While in law school, she also interned with Judge Nicholas E. Rattal of the Prince George’s County Circuit Court and with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Special Investigations Unit.

Before entering private practice, Kira served as a law clerk to Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead in Wicomico County Circuit Court.

