Mary Wykes | Long & Foster

Mary Wykes, a veteran sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate’s North Potomac/Rockville office, earned the Realtor Emeritus status from the National Association of Realtors.

The Realtor Emeritus status recognizes that Wykes has been a member of the National Association of Realtors for more than 40 years and is a valuable and lasting contributor to the real estate profession and to the community.

