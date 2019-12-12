Mary Wykes | Long & Foster

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019

wykes-mary-long-and-fosterMary Wykes, a veteran sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate’s North Potomac/Rockville office, earned the Realtor Emeritus status from the National Association of Realtors.

The Realtor Emeritus status recognizes that Wykes has been a member of the National Association of Realtors for more than 40 years and is a valuable and lasting contributor to the real estate profession and to the community.

