Quantcast

MATTHEW LEON MOOREHEAD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Request for trial postponement -- Effort to obtain private counsel A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Harford County found Matthew Moorehead guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo