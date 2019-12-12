Quantcast

Md. health exchange enrollment up heading into final weekend

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 12, 2019

Signups on Maryland’s health exchange this year are slightly up as the open enrollment period comes to an end this weekend. Enrollment was tracking up about 3% more than last year as the enrollment period has entered one of its busiest times, the last week, said Michele Eberle, the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange’s executive director. Specific ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo