Feds charge 10 ex-NFL players with defrauding health care program

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 12, 2019

Ten former NFL players, including a former Raven and several who spent time on the Washington Redskins, face federal charges for allegedly defrauding the league's health care benefit program, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Former Redskins players Clinton Portis, Robert McCune, John Eubanks and Carlos Rogers are named in filings in the U.S. District ...

