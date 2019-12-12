Quantcast

RICARDO JOSE MENA REYNOSO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 12, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Denigration of defense counsel A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Ricardo Jose Mena Reynoso, Reynoso, of second degree rape, robbery, and second degree assault. For the rape conviction, Reynoso was sentenced to fourteen years, with all but eleven years suspended; for the robbery ...

