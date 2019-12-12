Sandy I-ru Grace | BGE

Sandy I-ru Grace was named vice president of governmental and external affairs with BGE.

Grace will be responsible for shaping, leading and directing the company’s positions on legislation affecting BGE’s central Maryland customers. She succeeds Valencia McClure, who will retire this month.

Currently, Grace serves as vice president of policy development at Exelon Utilities, where she is responsible for developing and aligning policy positions across Exelon’s fleet of utilities, including BGE. She has also previously served as director and assistant general counsel at Exelon. Sandy joined Exelon in 2010.

Grace is a member of the Maryland Bar, District of Columbia Bar, Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Court of Appeals for D.C. Circuit, Energy Bar Association. She previously served as chair of the D.C. Mayor’s Commission on Violence Against Women and on the Board of Directors for the Asian Pacific Islander Domestic Violence Resource Project.

