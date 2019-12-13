Dan Dobbs | Standard Solar

Dan Dobbs has been promoted to CFO of Standard Solar Inc. Dobbs was previously executive vice president, structured finance for the company. He joined the organization in December 2018, coming to Standard Solar from SunEdison and Solar Grid Storage.

Dobbs started his energy sector career at SunEdison, where he progressed through finance, marketing and product management roles. He left to co-found Solar Grid Storage, where he served as CFO and developed the finance and operations models that created the first third-party financed storage-as-a-service business. Dobbs then returned to SunEdison following its acquisition of Solar Grid Storage.

