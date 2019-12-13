Eddie Byrd | Lutheran World Relief

Eddie Byrd has been named vice president for external relations and engagement at Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health.

Byrd, who joined Lutheran World Relief in April 2017 as an associate vice president for External Relations & Engagement, oversees fundraising, constituent engagement and marketing & creative services. He is currently coordinating a branding strategy for Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health, which merged in January to form a united organization integrating Lutheran World Relief’s work in rural economies and emergency response and IMA World Health’s global health expertise.

Byrd has worked in communications for domestic and international non-governmental organizations (NGO) for the past two decades following a career in business journalism. He previously worked at Pact, where he was the Director of Integrated Communications, leading the international NGO’s branding, multimedia outreach and institutional-donor engagement.

