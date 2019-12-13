Quantcast

Fowler to leave Downtown Partnership for Maryland Zoo

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer December 13, 2019

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore’s longtime president Kirby Fowler will leave that organization to take up a new role leading the Maryland Zoo, the zoo's board announced Friday. Fowler has led the organization promoting business and tourism in downtown Baltimore since 2004, a period that has seen several ups and downs for the city. He has also spent ...

