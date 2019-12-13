Quantcast

Hogan proposes higher spending for pre-K, other school programs

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 13, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan is promising more money for education, including funds for prekindergarten classes and advanced placement testing for low-income students. The proposal, announced via press release, is the second time in a week that Hogan has unveiled education initiatives ahead of the 2020 General Assembly session. The coming session is expected to be heavily focused ...

