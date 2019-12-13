Quantcast

Lockheed Martin delivers Mars 2020 rover aeroshell to launch site

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2019

A capsule-shaped aeroshell built by Bethesda-based global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin that will protect NASA's Mars 2020 rover was delivered to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida late Thursday. The aeroshell will encapsulate and protect the Mars 2020 rover during its deep space cruise to Mars, and from the intense heat as the entry system descends through ...

