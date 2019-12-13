Quantcast

SBA to hold Baltimore workshop for Women’s Business Center grant applications

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2019

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a roundtable session Monday at Morgan State University in Baltimore to train Maryland organizations on best practices regarding the Women's Business Center grant application process. The roundtable will explain how to apply for SBA Women's Business Center grants and get the funding they need to reach more women business owners and ...

