Semmes attorneys | Maryland Super Lawyers

Sixteen attorneys from Semmes Bowen & Semmes were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers. Recognized were:

Civil Litigation:

Stephen S. McCloskey

Construction Litigation:

Nicole Lentini

J. Snowden Stanley

Employment & Labor:

Christina Bolmarcich

Insurance Coverage:

Thomas V. McCarron

Products Liability

J. Marks Moore III

Transportation & Maritime:

James W. Bartlett II

Alexander M. Giles

Workers’ Compensation:

Barry D. Bernstein

Stan M. Haynes

Heather H. Kraus

James S. Maloney

Julie D. Murray

Rudolph L. Rose

Richard W. Scheiner

Patrick E. Tedesco

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.