Semmes attorneys | Maryland Super Lawyers

Sixteen attorneys from Semmes Bowen & Semmes were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers. Recognized were:
Civil Litigation:
Stephen S. McCloskey
Construction Litigation:
Nicole Lentini
J. Snowden Stanley
Employment & Labor:
Christina Bolmarcich
Insurance Coverage:
Thomas V. McCarron
Products Liability
J. Marks Moore III
Transportation & Maritime:
James W. Bartlett II
Alexander M. Giles
Workers’ Compensation:
Barry D. Bernstein
Stan M. Haynes
Heather H. Kraus
James S. Maloney
Julie D. Murray
Rudolph L. Rose
Richard W. Scheiner
Patrick E. Tedesco
Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.