Semmes attorneys | Maryland Super Lawyers

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2019

First row, from left, Stephen S. McCloskey, Nicole Lentini and J. Snowden Stanley; Second row, Christina Bolmarcich, Thomas V. McCarron and J. Marks Moore III; Third row, James W. Bartlett II, Alexander M. Giles and Barry D. Bernstein; Fourth row, Stan M. Haynes, Heather H. Kraus and James S. Maloney; Fifth row, Julie D. Murray, Rudolph L. Rose and Richard W. Scheiner; Sixth row, Patrick E. Tedesco.

Sixteen attorneys from Semmes Bowen & Semmes were named to the 2020 edition of Maryland Super Lawyers. Recognized were:

Civil Litigation:

Stephen S. McCloskey

Construction Litigation:

Nicole Lentini

J. Snowden Stanley

Employment & Labor:

Christina Bolmarcich

Insurance Coverage:

Thomas V. McCarron

Products Liability

J. Marks Moore III

Transportation & Maritime:

James W. Bartlett II

Alexander M. Giles

Workers’ Compensation:

Barry D. Bernstein

Stan M. Haynes

Heather H. Kraus

James S. Maloney

Julie D. Murray

Rudolph L. Rose

Richard W. Scheiner

Patrick E. Tedesco

 

