Terrill North | MCCCCYF

Terrill North has been named executive director of the Montgomery County Collaboration Council for Children, Youth and Families.

North brings more than 18 years of experience advising organizations and leaders around strategic planning, relationship building, community engagement, and legislative outreach.

He joins the Collaboration Council from YES Prep Public Schools in Houston, where he led community engagement and afterschool programming serving nearly 13,000 students.

Prior to YES Prep, North was a consultant to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, where he helped launch the Vivian Burey Marshall Academy providing STEM programming to Baltimore students. North has also served as board president of IMPACT Silver Spring and board vice-president of the ACLU of Maryland.

North earned a Bachelor of Arts from Howard University, a Master of Education from the Broad Center for the Management of Urban School Systems and a Juris Doctor from Columbia University.

