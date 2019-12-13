Quantcast

UMMS conflict-of-interest rules ‘fatally flawed,’ report finds

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 13, 2019

An internal forensic audit finds that roughly one-quarter of the University of Maryland Medical System board had conflicts of interests in business dealings they actively pursued with the health system. The report, commissioned by the newly reconstituted board, found that a number of those deals were approved by former President and CEO Robert Chrencik, had little ...

