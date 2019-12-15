Quantcast

Looking for your 20/20 in 2020

By: Dorie Fain December 15, 2019

Here we are at the end of a decade. When put in these terms, considering that we are at the end of a decade feels significant. In some ways, the last 10 years have felt like a lot of everything and nothing. These extremes are reflected in many facets of life today. High tech has taken ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo