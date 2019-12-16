ADVERTISEMENT

HEARING OFFICER

SALARY: $90/hour

Job Number #08007

OPENING DAT: 12/16/19

CLOSING DATE: 12/31/19 11:59 PM

THIS IS A NON CIVIL SERVICE POSITION

The Environmental Control Board (ECB) for Baltimore City is responsible for the adjudication of environmental citations, issued by other city agencies, that affect sanitation, environmental, health, safety, and other quality of life issues.

The ECB is currently seeking a contract Hearing Officer to preside over their hearings for contested environmental citations. Assignments are made on a rotating basis between several other Hearing Officers, who are independent attorneys retained by the ECB to make factual and legal findings and to draft a final disposition. All hearings are conducted pursuant to the requirements and rules of the ECB and the Baltimore City Code, Art. 1, § 40, et. seq. Hearing Officers may also conduct hearings for the Department of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Public Works. The Hearing Officer is not a board member.

Essential Duties

• Conduct a fair and impartial hearing, taking all necessary action to avoid delay in disposition of proceedings.

• Hear and evaluate testimony, maintain order and decorum, rule on objections, interrogate witnesses, permit questioning and cross-examination of witnesses, ensure due process.

• Consider and rule on all procedural and other motions, including preliminary issues and motions.

• Examine case records and official files. Ensure that all documents and exhibits are fully documented in the record.

• Conduct legal research to fully address all legal arguments.

• Write timely recommended decisions and orders, which are binding on all parties.

Minimum Qualifications:

Currently have, and will maintain throughout the life of the contract, an active Maryland license to practice law. Have a minimum of five (5) years of experience in the full-time active practice of law, including experience practicing before federal or state courts administrative agencies. Special consideration will be given to applicants with prior experience as a Hearing Officer or an arbitrator.

For hiring consideration, please send an updated resume and cover letter to ecb@baltimorecity.gov no later than December 31, 2019.

Baltimore City is an Equal Opportunity Employer

