J.D. Advantage: How a law degree helps non-lawyers

By: Louis Krauss December 16, 2019

Although most students at Maryland's two law schools go on to hold jobs that require bar passage, a small but not insignificant percentage of Maryland law graduates wind up in so-called J.D. Advantage jobs, positions for which bar passage is not required but for which a juris doctor degree provides a distinct advantage. Nearly 14% of 2018 graduates ...

