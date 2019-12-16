Quantcast

Orangetheory Fitness to join Waugh Chapel Towne Centre

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2019

Greenberg Gibbons announced Monday fitness franchise Orangetheory Fitness, is joining Waugh Chapel Towne Centre. The 3,993-square-foot studio will join Burger IM, Nail Trix and Sleep Number in a newly constructed building facing Route 3, by spring 2020. Waugh Chapel Towne Centre offers more than 60 national and regional retailers and restaurants and is anchored by Wegmans, Target and ...

