Prince George’s County Public Schools to receive outdoor classrooms

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2019

A coalition of nonprofit organizations, private sector partners, and government agencies selected eight Prince George’s County Public Schools to receive new outdoor classrooms in spring 2020 as part of the Treating & Teaching Program. The schools selected are John Bayne Elementary School, Carrollton Elementary, Crossland High School, Eisenhower Middle School, Robert Goddard Montessori, Waldon Woods Elementary, ...

