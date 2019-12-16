Quantcast

UM School of Medicine introduces new board of visitors chair

By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2019

Cynthia L. Egan was presented as chair of the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Board of Visitors Monday at a celebration and recognition event for longstanding former chair Michael E. Cryor. Egan, a current USOM board member, is a corporate governance professional who began her tenure as chair following board approval Dec. 3. Cryor, who was ...

