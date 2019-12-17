Quantcast

ACNB Corp. to acquire Frederick Bancorp

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2019

ACNB Corporation, the parent financial holding company of ACNB Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC insured community bank headquartered in Gettysburg, announced Tuesday it has received regulatory approval to acquire Frederick County Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation approved merger plan, along with ...

