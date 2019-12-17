Betty Buck

President

Buck Distributing Company

Betty Buck has been breaking down barriers in the male-dominated beer industry since she took over Buck Distributing Company, the alcoholic beverage supplier and distributor, from her father and its founder, William Irwin Buck, in 1985.

Named president in 1986, Buck was only in her late 20s but ready to lead the family business. “I grew up at Buck,” she said. “My father started it with one truck in 1946, and I watched what he did.”

Buck has more than 100 employees now, and she said she operates the business as a big family. “I never ask anyone to do anything that I haven’t already done or still do, including driving a truck, building a display, or if we have a hard week, cook a lunch.”

In 2008, she became the first female chairperson of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, and the next year, she became the first female chairperson of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Buck has been struck twice by drunk drivers, first when she was 7 years old, as her mother witnessed it, and four years ago. She has had both knees replaced as a result. She is active with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Training for Intervention Procedures (TIPS) program, which is designed to prevent intoxication, drunk driving and underage drinking. She trains others in-house and in local schools.

“We don’t sell beer to get people drunk,” she said. “It is a legal product that needs to be controlled and consumed responsibly. In the schools, the sooner we start the message the better, and coming from me that catches their attention.”

Buck is also on the board of the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, where she has been co-chair of its Denim and Diamonds fundraiser in support of its new mental health hospital, which is being constructed and is expected to open next spring.

Buck credits her father for her interest in community involvement. “The core driver for our family has been we make our living from the community, we live in it, and we owe something back,” she said.