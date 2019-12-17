FEATURED MOVER | Mikhail Shamkin, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor appointed Mikhail Shamkin as general manager.

Shamkin brings 30 years of resort and hospitality experience with a deep understanding of the industry to his new role as general manager, where he will be responsible for leading property-wide operations while building on the hotel’s unique position in the market as a property rich with history.

Most recently, Shamkin was general manager of Laurel Point Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee where he assisted with its rebuilding and repositioning following major wildfire damage. Prior to that, he spent the majority of his early career in the Caribbean introducing properties like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas to the market and assisting in the growth of the esteemed Bitter End Yacht Club Resort in the British Virgin Islands.

ABOUT MIKHAL SHAMKIN

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the C.W. Post Campus of Long Island University in Greenvale, Long Island and served in the U.S. Air Force as a licensed U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Marine Officer.

If you had not chosen hospitality as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I was not in the hospitality industry, I would have been a professional baseball player. I was selected by the Boston Red Sox for their farm league but I turned it down (many moons ago).

Favorite vacation:

Sailing with my family in the British Virgin Islands.

When I want to relax, I … :

Sailing again! I try to get out there and compete in sailboat races from time to time.

Favorite book:

I like all the books by Clive Cussler, the American adventure novelist. I’m a big fan.

Favorite quotation:

“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.