Katherine Armstrong

Certified Financial Planner

Heritage Financial Advisors LLC.

Katherine Bays Armstrong took the leap 15 years ago to start her business, financial planning practice Heritage Financial Consultants, and has never looked back. The certified financial planner said her experience, integrity and responsiveness to all of her stakeholders are the cornerstones of her practice.

“I work hard to take the time to understand my clients’ dreams, concerns and challenges,” she said. “They deserve this investment of my time, and I take pride in this approach.”

One significant highlight for Armstrong came in 2010, when her daughter, Elizabeth Paal Goss, joined the practice. Armstrong teamed up with Goss on the complicated issue of planning the passing of wealth from parents to adult children.

“We utilize an intergenerational approach to working with families to achieve financial independence, looking at it from the perspective of the parent and adult child,” Armstrong said. “It has proven to be a powerful dynamic in building this legacy.”

Armstrong is deeply committed to improving the Maryland business community. She currently sits on the board of directors of the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland; on the women’s advisory board with the Greater Baltimore Committee; on the governing board of the Maryland Transportation Authority; and has been president and board chair of the Executive Alliance. She is also president and board chair of the Junior League of Baltimore.

She serves as a mentor to numerous young executives, counseling the next generation of financial planners to find a passion they care about and to make an impact in the world.

Armstrong feels fortunate to have had the opportunities during her lifetime to make a difference in the lives of countless individuals, whether for her individual clients or to the citizens of the state of Maryland. Regarding the success of her financial planning practice, she said, “It’s extremely gratifying to recognize that most of my growth in new clients comes from referrals from existing clients. This tells me that my approach is greatly appreciated.”