Quantcast

Md. counties and universities boost revenue with ICE contracts

By: Capital News Service Ian Round December 17, 2019

ANNAPOLIS -- As Maryland counties and universities face increasing pressure to end their partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Cecil County’s partnership recently became “operational,” according to an ICE spokeswoman. Cecil is one of three Maryland counties — with Frederick and Harford — that currently have what are known as 287(g) agreements with the federal agency. Through ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo