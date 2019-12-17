Quantcast

Morgan State receives nearly $250K museum grant to expand civil rights education

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2019

Morgan State University officials announced Tuesday it received a three-year, $248,442 grant award from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) for the university’s Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum to fund the development of a programmatic, civil rights-based educational curriculum aimed at Baltimore middle school and high school students. The grant, awarded under the FY2019 Museum Grants ...

