Thomas Bozzuto

Chairman and Co-founder

The Bozzuto Group

Thomas S. Bozzuto, chairman and co-founder of The Bozzuto Group, takes pride in knowing that his 31-year-old company has improved many communities, and the lives of the people who live in those communities, by focusing on its customers’ needs.

“A company we started with an idealistic commitment to our core values – concern, creativity, passion and perfection – remains today, led by its second generation, not only financially successful but as strongly committed to those values as ever,” said Bozzuto, who became chairman in 2015 when his son, Toby, took over as president and chief executive officer.

The Bozzuto Group develops, builds and manages homes, apartment communities and retail locations. Its employees manage more than 75,000 apartments and 2.2 million square feet of retail space in multiple states.

Bozzuto published a book, “Reflections of an Ordinary Man,” in 2018. “Forcing myself to think about what I was seeing and learning each day, and trying to put the important stuff down on paper in just a few words, allowed me to grow intellectually and emotionally,” he said. Among his reflections: Push yourself out of your comfort zone at least once every day. Your reputation is the loudest sound in the very small room that is your universe.

Bozzuto was a first-generation college student in his family in the 1960s, earning a bachelor’s degree in English from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York. He now feels compelled to help other first-generation students. “They deserve and frequently need help because they are learning to deal with academic challenges and new social situations. They need to know that others have been there and they can still come out ahead.”

Bozzuto is pleased that the company’s customer-focused approach is evident in every project. The quality of their homes has been a key to improving neighborhoods, and their management services have provided a comfort level – a sanctuary for residents – in their apartment communities, he said.

“And we have created a company where our people not only enjoy working, but where they also have the opportunity to grow and enjoy a sense of purpose,” Bozzuto said.