Quantcast

Baltimore city spending panel to approve $45K police settlement

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 17, 2019

Baltimore's spending panel is set to approve a $45,000 settlement with a woman who claims police used excessive force when they removed her from her car during a 2015 traffic stop. D'Wan Whetstone filed suit in U.S. District Court in Baltimore last year alleging Baltimore Police Department officers had a pattern of unconstitutional policing that contributed ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo