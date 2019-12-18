Quantcast

Baltimore’s lawyer: No more limits on speech in police settlements

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 18, 2019

Citizens who have settled cases with Baltimore over alleged police misconduct are free to speak about their experiences regardless of any clause in their settlement agreement that restricts their speech, the city's attorney said Wednesday. Baltimore City Solicitor Andre M. Davis said the city is no longer using any kind of nondisparagement or gag provisions in ...

