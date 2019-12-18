Christopher Nicholson

Principal Attorney

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A.

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A. Principal Attorney Christopher W. Nicholson said that he gets his motivation to succeed from the families he serves who need compassionate legal services.

“Knowing that I can provide the service, support and advocacy that they need to move forward in their lives is humbling, and I do the best I can to be that person for them,” he wrote.

The Towson-based family law attorney has received numerous honors, including Maryland State Bar Association’s 2016 Beverly Groner Family Law Award, a 2011 Leadership in Law award from The Daily Record and the Baltimore County Bar Association’s 2009 J. Earle Plumhoff Professionalism Award.

Nicholson has been recognized as one of Maryland’s top 10 attorneys as a fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers where he serves on the board of governors. He has been recognized as a Super Lawyer each year since 2008.

“My life’s work has not only been in being the best attorney I can be for each of my clients but in being a strong leader for both my firm and my community,” he wrote.

He is past president on the boards for People Aiding Travelers and the Homeless and the Maryland State Golf Association, and is past chair of the Maryland State Bar Association Family and Juvenile Law Section Council.

Nicholson is a former adjunct faculty member at the University of Baltimore School of Law, where he graduated magna cum laude in 1982. He teaches summer family law courses at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law and frequently teaches family law for judicial programs and bar associations.

Nicholson encourages young lawyers to include community service in their visions for success.

“Practicing law should take you out of the office and into the community, and it’s the most successful lawyers who embrace these opportunities,” he wrote.