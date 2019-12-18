Quantcast

Condor Hospitality Trust acquisition to close Jan. 31

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2019

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc., the Bethesda-based,  hotel-focused real estate investment trust, announced Wednesday it will close its merger deal with NexPoint Hospitality Trust of Toronto Jan. 31. Also, the company announced its board of directors has authorized a cash common stock dividend of $0.195 per share, payable Dec. 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on Dec. ...

