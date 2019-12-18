Crosby helps 4 nonprofits during annual day of service

Continuing a seven-year tradition, Crosby Marketing Communications held its annual Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of community service Oct. 16. Crosby’s 89 employees spent the day performing 712 hours of volunteer service and the company also donated $20,000 to four charities.

Crosby staff volunteered at nonprofits in the Baltimore-Washington region, including The Baltimore Station, Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County, Watershed Stewards Academy and Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue.

Crosby staff prepared and served meals to veterans and helped with clean-up projects onsite at The Baltimore Station, which helps veterans who are overcoming obstacles to regain self-sufficiency through an innovative therapeutic residential and outpatient treatment program.

Some team members helped make repairs and renovations on two homes in Severn in conjunction with Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County, which repairs homes for low-income residents and disabled veterans in need.

The Crosby team also worked with Watershed Stewards Academy to tackle several projects on the grounds of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis, which is located in the Severn River Watershed. Work included building rain gardens and using native plants to reduce stormwater runoff.

Other team members headed to Ellicott City to clean cages, feed animals and help with maintenance projects at Small Miracles Cat & Dog Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill shelter dedicated to providing care and finding homes for cats and dogs.

To provide support beyond volunteer hours, Crosby made a $5,000 donation to each organization, for a total of $20,000. To date, Crosby has contributed 3,400 hours of employee time and $110,000 to charities and nonprofits as part of its Day of Service program.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.