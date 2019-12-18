Dr. Laura Hahn | Bose Medical Group

Laura Hahn, M.D., has joined The Bose Medical Group primary care practice and sees patients at Mercy Personal Physicians Downtown.

Hahn is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association. She earned her medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine and completed her residency and internship in Internal Medicine at MedStar Union Memorial where she received honors as Resident of the Year and the Profiles in Excellence Award by the Chief Residents Association of Baltimore.

Hahn treats a range of acute and chronic conditions including COPD, depression, diabetes, heart failure, high blood pressure and preventive medicine.

