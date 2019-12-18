Quantcast

Frontier Airlines to add domestic, international routes at BWI

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2019

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin offering nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and new markets San Salvador, El Salvador; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Miami. The new Frontier flights to San Juan and Miami are scheduled to begin April 23. The El Salvador flights are scheduled to start June 18. There are more ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo