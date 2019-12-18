Quantcast

GrandView Aviation expands with service to Chicago

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2019

Middle River-based GrandView Aviation, one of the largest owned & operated charter fleets of Phenom 300 light jets and an Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, is opening a new base at Chicago Executive Airport in early 2020, company officials said Wednesday. GrandView Aviation will be placing a 2017 Embraer Phenom 300 light jet at PWK airport, with ...

