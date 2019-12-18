Jim Perdue

Chairman

Perdue Farms

When Perdue Farms sends out their fresh meat products to grocery stores across the country, they want each customer to know they will be getting a fresh, tender, tasty meal.

Frank Perdue made this promise to his customers decades ago and it is a legacy that his son, Jim Perdue, has continued as chairman and advertising spokesman for the Salisbury-based AgriBusiness.

Begun as a backyard table egg business in 1920 by Arthur Perdue, Jim is the third generation to lead the company. Initially, he wanted to be a marine biologist and earned a master’s degree in the field from the University of Massachusetts at North Dartmouth and a doctorate in fisheries from the University of Washington. He came to the family business in 1983 and worked in various positions including as vice president of quality improvement until he was named chairman in 1991.

Under his leadership, the company has grown from an East Coast label for fresh chicken to a national brand for protein products including turkey, pork, beef, lamb and, of course, chicken. The Perdue AgriBusiness also went from a regional grain and oilseed company to an international business.

The company became one of the first in the poultry industry to move its chickens to no-antibiotics-ever protocols. Perdue also oversaw the implementation of the company’s Commitments to Animal Care, an initiative dedicated to changing their approach to raising chickens such as having them eat an entirely vegetarian diet with no animal byproducts, raised cage-free with room to move about and not given hormones or steroids.

Active in the community, Perdue is a board member for the Oyster Recovery Project.