John Waters

Filmmaker

When looking at the entertainment industry, folks would be hard-pressed to find a bigger champion for Baltimore than film director, author and artist John Waters.

“Because I was born here, inspired here, shocked here, respected here (that) proved to me there is a here here,” he said.

Drawn to movies at a young age, Waters began his career performing puppet shows for children’s birthday parties and started making 8-mm underground movies in his teens. His early movie career focused on pushing boundaries in the films “Pink Flamingos,” “Female Trouble” and “Desperate Living.” His career moved toward the mainstream with hits such as “Hairspray” and “Cry-Baby” which were both later turned into Broadway musicals. The one constant in all his films was having Baltimore as the setting.

After 2004’s “A Dirty Shame,” Waters moved toward a career as an author.

“The book business is healthier than the world of independent movies these days and I can tell stories with a much smaller crew,” he said.

This year, he released “Mr. Know-It-All, The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.” Waters said he came up with the term “filth elder” “the same way I come up with all my ideas — going into my office and thinking up something that makes me laugh.”

Waters is also a noted photographer with his work shown in galleries around the world. The Baltimore Museum of Art hosted a retrospective of his art, “Indecent Exposure,” earlier this year which included more than 160 provocative photographs, sculptures, video and sound works.

When people look at his career, Waters said he hopes people take away that “I made bad taste a tiny bit more respectable.”